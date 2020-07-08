368 E Tompkins St

Amenities
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom/1.5 bath Ole North Charm - Property Id: 259403
Newly renovated - 4 bedroom house for rent in Old North at $500 a room. This unit is located right off of Hudson on the West side of 71 just 5 minutes away from Short North/Campus. Enjoy a quite and secluded backyard with Gazebo/privacy fence/massive attic suite and security cameras (with alarms and monitoring) watching over your cars at night.
Never forget your keys again with the keyless entry installed on both back and front doors.
This unit offers 2 off street parking spots and free street parking out front!
First come, first serve to qualified tenants so please reach out if interested or would like more pictures
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259403
