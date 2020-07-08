All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 368 E Tompkins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
368 E Tompkins St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

368 E Tompkins St

368 East Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

368 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom/1.5 bath Ole North Charm - Property Id: 259403

Newly renovated - 4 bedroom house for rent in Old North at $500 a room. This unit is located right off of Hudson on the West side of 71 just 5 minutes away from Short North/Campus. Enjoy a quite and secluded backyard with Gazebo/privacy fence/massive attic suite and security cameras (with alarms and monitoring) watching over your cars at night.

Never forget your keys again with the keyless entry installed on both back and front doors.

This unit offers 2 off street parking spots and free street parking out front!

First come, first serve to qualified tenants so please reach out if interested or would like more pictures
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259403
Property Id 259403

(RLNE5695806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 E Tompkins St have any available units?
368 E Tompkins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 E Tompkins St have?
Some of 368 E Tompkins St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 E Tompkins St currently offering any rent specials?
368 E Tompkins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 E Tompkins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 E Tompkins St is pet friendly.
Does 368 E Tompkins St offer parking?
Yes, 368 E Tompkins St offers parking.
Does 368 E Tompkins St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 E Tompkins St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 E Tompkins St have a pool?
No, 368 E Tompkins St does not have a pool.
Does 368 E Tompkins St have accessible units?
No, 368 E Tompkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 368 E Tompkins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 E Tompkins St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing