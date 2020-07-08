368 E Tompkins St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom/1.5 bath Ole North Charm - Property Id: 259403



Newly renovated - 4 bedroom house for rent in Old North at $500 a room. This unit is located right off of Hudson on the West side of 71 just 5 minutes away from Short North/Campus. Enjoy a quite and secluded backyard with Gazebo/privacy fence/massive attic suite and security cameras (with alarms and monitoring) watching over your cars at night.



Never forget your keys again with the keyless entry installed on both back and front doors.



This unit offers 2 off street parking spots and free street parking out front!



First come, first serve to qualified tenants so please reach out if interested or would like more pictures

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259403

