All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 366 Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
366 Jackson St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

366 Jackson St

366 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

366 Jackson Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Available 06/15/20 Rent this 1,200 SF, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a great German Village location. Only a few blocks from Starbucks, Fitness Loft, Parsons Brewing and Nationwide Childrens campus!
Everything is updated. Features pine hardwood floors, central air and gas heat, security system, plenty of storage space and exposed brick throughout. The first floor features a cozy living room, large dining room, and a completely renovated kitchen. The kitchen features include white cabinets with contemporary hardware, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pine flooring. A washer and dryer is included and located in a closet next to the kitchen. The second floor features two large bedrooms, ample closet space, pine hardwood floors and stainless steel ceiling fans. The full bath includes a ceramic tile enclosure, soaking tub, slate floors and pedestal sink. The backyard is fenced in and features a large deck perfect for entertaining guests. Rent for $1,600/month plus utilities. Sorry no pets please. Minimum 600 credit score required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Jackson St have any available units?
366 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Jackson St have?
Some of 366 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
366 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 366 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 366 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 366 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 366 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 366 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 366 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 366 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 366 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing