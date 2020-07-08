366 Jackson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym internet access

Available 06/15/20 Rent this 1,200 SF, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a great German Village location. Only a few blocks from Starbucks, Fitness Loft, Parsons Brewing and Nationwide Childrens campus!

Everything is updated. Features pine hardwood floors, central air and gas heat, security system, plenty of storage space and exposed brick throughout. The first floor features a cozy living room, large dining room, and a completely renovated kitchen. The kitchen features include white cabinets with contemporary hardware, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pine flooring. A washer and dryer is included and located in a closet next to the kitchen. The second floor features two large bedrooms, ample closet space, pine hardwood floors and stainless steel ceiling fans. The full bath includes a ceramic tile enclosure, soaking tub, slate floors and pedestal sink. The backyard is fenced in and features a large deck perfect for entertaining guests. Rent for $1,600/month plus utilities. Sorry no pets please. Minimum 600 credit score required.



No Pets Allowed



