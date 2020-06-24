365 Hanford St

Amenities
Newly renovated home in the heart of Merion Village, walking distance from German Village, Schiller Park, Moller Park, restaurants and shops.
The property has:
2000 square feet which includes the finished basement
Granite counters, a dishwasher, farm sink, range hood, breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances.
A brand new furnace has been installed as well as a central air unit.
2 Car Garage,
Fenced in back yard,
New Hardwood floors,
Finished open basement for entertaining or extra space,
Deck off the dining room.
Small Dogs allowed for an extra $50/mth