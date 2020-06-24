365 Hanford St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Newly renovated home in the heart of Merion Village, walking distance from German Village, Schiller Park, Moller Park, restaurants and shops.



The property has:

2000 square feet which includes the finished basement

Granite counters, a dishwasher, farm sink, range hood, breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances.

A brand new furnace has been installed as well as a central air unit.

2 Car Garage,

Fenced in back yard,

New Hardwood floors,

Finished open basement for entertaining or extra space,

Deck off the dining room.

Small Dogs allowed for an extra $50/mth