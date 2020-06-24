All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 365 Hanford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
365 Hanford St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

365 Hanford St

365 Hanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

365 Hanford Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Merion Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Newly renovated home in the heart of Merion Village, walking distance from German Village, Schiller Park, Moller Park, restaurants and shops.

The property has:
2000 square feet which includes the finished basement
Granite counters, a dishwasher, farm sink, range hood, breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances.
A brand new furnace has been installed as well as a central air unit.
2 Car Garage,
Fenced in back yard,
New Hardwood floors,
Finished open basement for entertaining or extra space,
Deck off the dining room.
Small Dogs allowed for an extra $50/mth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Hanford St have any available units?
365 Hanford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Hanford St have?
Some of 365 Hanford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Hanford St currently offering any rent specials?
365 Hanford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Hanford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Hanford St is pet friendly.
Does 365 Hanford St offer parking?
Yes, 365 Hanford St offers parking.
Does 365 Hanford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Hanford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Hanford St have a pool?
No, 365 Hanford St does not have a pool.
Does 365 Hanford St have accessible units?
No, 365 Hanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Hanford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Hanford St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing