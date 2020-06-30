All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:10 AM

364 W Lane Ave

364 West Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

364 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
A comfortable studio apartment in the heart of the OSU campus. Recently renovated with new floors and upgraded bathroom. The apartment building has its own 24/7 security, community laundry room, lounge, and study spaces. It is situated conveniently in a quiet neighborhood and walking distance from the Schottenstein Center, football stadium, and all the High Street stores. This studio is a great find and location within the Ohio State campus. Perfect for anyone affiliated with the university!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 W Lane Ave have any available units?
364 W Lane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 W Lane Ave have?
Some of 364 W Lane Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 W Lane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
364 W Lane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 W Lane Ave pet-friendly?
No, 364 W Lane Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 364 W Lane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 364 W Lane Ave offers parking.
Does 364 W Lane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 W Lane Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 W Lane Ave have a pool?
No, 364 W Lane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 364 W Lane Ave have accessible units?
No, 364 W Lane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 364 W Lane Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 W Lane Ave has units with dishwashers.

