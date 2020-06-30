364 W Lane Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

A comfortable studio apartment in the heart of the OSU campus. Recently renovated with new floors and upgraded bathroom. The apartment building has its own 24/7 security, community laundry room, lounge, and study spaces. It is situated conveniently in a quiet neighborhood and walking distance from the Schottenstein Center, football stadium, and all the High Street stores. This studio is a great find and location within the Ohio State campus. Perfect for anyone affiliated with the university!