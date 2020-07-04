All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 25 2020 at 1:21 AM

3602 Rocky Way Lane

3602 Rocky Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Rocky Way Lane, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Apply and tour today to receive 1 month FREE if you move in by May 10th!
Set up your rently account for your self tour!

Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, available for move in!
Townhome is all electric, resident pays their own electric and water/sewer, and this townhome comes with washer/dryer connection.

Text us at 614-407-3966 for more information!

We are a income restricted community, which means we have income guidelines based upon your household size. Please call us for more details and to get pre-approved over the phone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Rocky Way Lane have any available units?
3602 Rocky Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3602 Rocky Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Rocky Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Rocky Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Rocky Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3602 Rocky Way Lane offer parking?
No, 3602 Rocky Way Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3602 Rocky Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Rocky Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Rocky Way Lane have a pool?
No, 3602 Rocky Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Rocky Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 3602 Rocky Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Rocky Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Rocky Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Rocky Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 Rocky Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

