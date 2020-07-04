3602 Rocky Way Lane

Amenities
Apply and tour today to receive 1 month FREE if you move in by May 10th!
Set up your rently account for your self tour!
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, available for move in!
Townhome is all electric, resident pays their own electric and water/sewer, and this townhome comes with washer/dryer connection.
Text us at 614-407-3966 for more information!
We are a income restricted community, which means we have income guidelines based upon your household size. Please call us for more details and to get pre-approved over the phone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.