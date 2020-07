Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 2 bd, 2 full bath condo for rent in the heart of Hilliard. Well maintained. Newer carpet, gas fireplace, washer/dryer stay, balcony overlooking grass and ponds, close to park and walking paths. Second floor. Tenant pays Gas and Electric only. Pets allowed but security deposit required. Ample parking. Washer and Dryer can stay or go. Great value. End unit. Plenty of closet space in each bedroom. Listing agent related to owner/landlord.