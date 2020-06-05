All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2

346 1/2 Linwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

346 1/2 Linwood Ave, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular New Duplex In Old Town East - Property Id: 236743

Beautiful Duplex newly renovated in the heart of Old Town East. Less than a block away from the all new Trolly District which is currently in progress, and less than a block away from one of Columbus most desired attractions the Franklin Park Conservatory. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath property has a lot to offer with all new Bamboo hard wood floors, all new stainless steel appliances, and much more. This is one of few houses on the street that actually has a driveway with a large backyard. Don't hesitate to make this your new home! Call or text today @614-887-9124
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236743
Property Id 236743

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5624946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 have any available units?
346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 have?
Some of 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.

