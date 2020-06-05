346 1/2 Linwood Ave 2

Amenities
Spectacular New Duplex In Old Town East - Property Id: 236743
Beautiful Duplex newly renovated in the heart of Old Town East. Less than a block away from the all new Trolly District which is currently in progress, and less than a block away from one of Columbus most desired attractions the Franklin Park Conservatory. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath property has a lot to offer with all new Bamboo hard wood floors, all new stainless steel appliances, and much more. This is one of few houses on the street that actually has a driveway with a large backyard. Don't hesitate to make this your new home! Call or text today @614-887-9124
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236743
Property Id 236743
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5624946)