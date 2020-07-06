All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

3411 Quaker Road

3411 Quaker Road · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Quaker Road, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Spacious 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom for rent! Right when you walk up to the house you see a lovely porch. There is also a second living room. That room is not heated or cooled as it was converted into a living room instead of a garage.
Connected to the kitchen is the dining room with a lighting fixture. Connected to the dining room is a double door that opens to the fully fenced back yard! The kitchen is a eat in kitchen that is very spacious! There is also a formal dining area if you would like that as well! Flowing from the dining area is the open concept living area which also has big windows! Allows for a lot of natural lighting! On the main floor there is a convenient half bathroom. There is also a second living room! It gets better, this home also includes a huge finished basement. Upstairs is where all of the bedrooms are!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Quaker Road have any available units?
3411 Quaker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3411 Quaker Road currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Quaker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Quaker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Quaker Road is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Quaker Road offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Quaker Road offers parking.
Does 3411 Quaker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Quaker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Quaker Road have a pool?
No, 3411 Quaker Road does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Quaker Road have accessible units?
No, 3411 Quaker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Quaker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Quaker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Quaker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Quaker Road does not have units with air conditioning.

