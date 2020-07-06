3411 Quaker Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

Spacious 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom for rent! Right when you walk up to the house you see a lovely porch. There is also a second living room. That room is not heated or cooled as it was converted into a living room instead of a garage.

Connected to the kitchen is the dining room with a lighting fixture. Connected to the dining room is a double door that opens to the fully fenced back yard! The kitchen is a eat in kitchen that is very spacious! There is also a formal dining area if you would like that as well! Flowing from the dining area is the open concept living area which also has big windows! Allows for a lot of natural lighting! On the main floor there is a convenient half bathroom. There is also a second living room! It gets better, this home also includes a huge finished basement. Upstairs is where all of the bedrooms are!



Make this house your home today!



