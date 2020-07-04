338 E. Woodrow Ave.

Amenities

This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Located in Hungarian Village is a MUST SEE!

Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Breakfast Bar, Built-In Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave Included, New Carpet, New Flooring, 1st Floor Laundry, Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet, Bathroom w/ Double Sink & Tile Shower, Central Air, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1545/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8