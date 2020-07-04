All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

338 E. Woodrow Ave.

338 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

338 Woodrow Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Located in Hungarian Village is a MUST SEE!
Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Breakfast Bar, Built-In Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave Included, New Carpet, New Flooring, 1st Floor Laundry, Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet, Bathroom w/ Double Sink & Tile Shower, Central Air, Overhead Lighting & Fenced-In Backyard! Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1545/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 E. Woodrow Ave. have any available units?
338 E. Woodrow Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 E. Woodrow Ave. have?
Some of 338 E. Woodrow Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 E. Woodrow Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
338 E. Woodrow Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 E. Woodrow Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 E. Woodrow Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 338 E. Woodrow Ave. offer parking?
No, 338 E. Woodrow Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 338 E. Woodrow Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 E. Woodrow Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 E. Woodrow Ave. have a pool?
No, 338 E. Woodrow Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 338 E. Woodrow Ave. have accessible units?
No, 338 E. Woodrow Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 338 E. Woodrow Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 E. Woodrow Ave. has units with dishwashers.

