Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3358 Balsam Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3358 Balsam Lake Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3358 Balsam Lake Drive
3358 Balsam Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
3358 Balsam Lake Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Somerset
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This two bedroom apartment is very nice and the neighborhood is quiet. This apartment is great for anyone who has a small family or roommates. The lease is for 6months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3358 Balsam Lake Drive have any available units?
3358 Balsam Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3358 Balsam Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Balsam Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Balsam Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3358 Balsam Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3358 Balsam Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 3358 Balsam Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3358 Balsam Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Balsam Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Balsam Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3358 Balsam Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3358 Balsam Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3358 Balsam Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Balsam Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 Balsam Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3358 Balsam Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3358 Balsam Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Independence Village
Little Turtle
East Broad
Riverside
Forest Park East
Dexter Falls
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing