334 North Burgess Avenue

Here's a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent on the end of a quiet street. Almost everything is new! New flooring, carpet, and paint throughout the entire home. New bathroom and new ceiling fans in every room. The home has a large front porch and a back porch leading to a fenced in backyard. 4+ spaces for off street parking & plenty of street parking. Large dry basement for storage & laundry hookups. Only 10 minutes from downtown & just feet from the Camp Trail bike path. We're sorry but this property does not accept voucher programs. Message for a showing today!