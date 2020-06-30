All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 334 North Burgess Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
334 North Burgess Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:27 AM

334 North Burgess Avenue

334 Burgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

334 Burgess Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Here's a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent on the end of a quiet street. Almost everything is new! New flooring, carpet, and paint throughout the entire home. New bathroom and new ceiling fans in every room. The home has a large front porch and a back porch leading to a fenced in backyard. 4+ spaces for off street parking & plenty of street parking. Large dry basement for storage & laundry hookups. Only 10 minutes from downtown & just feet from the Camp Trail bike path. We're sorry but this property does not accept voucher programs. Message for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 North Burgess Avenue have any available units?
334 North Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 North Burgess Avenue have?
Some of 334 North Burgess Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 North Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 North Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 North Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 334 North Burgess Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 334 North Burgess Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 334 North Burgess Avenue offers parking.
Does 334 North Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 North Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 North Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 North Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 North Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 North Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 North Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 North Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing