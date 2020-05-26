All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:05 PM

33 N. Ohio Avenue

33 N Ohio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

33 N Ohio Ave, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful four to six bedroom, two and a half bath single family home in Old Towne East neighborhood. Beautiful original woodwork still maintained throughout home. Home also features fully finished third floor, basement walls dry locked and floors painted, new windows, 2 car / two-way open garage (w/ heater), enclosed backyard with deck with patio table and chairs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Top quality renovation work done here.

Olde Towne East is a neighborhood located in the historical Near East Side of Columbus, Ohio. It is one of Columbus' oldest neighborhoods. Nestled between Downtown, Bexley, Old Oaks Historic District and Driving Park.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 N. Ohio Avenue have any available units?
33 N. Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 N. Ohio Avenue have?
Some of 33 N. Ohio Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 N. Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 N. Ohio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 N. Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 N. Ohio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 33 N. Ohio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33 N. Ohio Avenue offers parking.
Does 33 N. Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 N. Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 N. Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 33 N. Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33 N. Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 N. Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 N. Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 N. Ohio Avenue has units with dishwashers.
