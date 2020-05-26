33 N. Ohio Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful four to six bedroom, two and a half bath single family home in Old Towne East neighborhood. Beautiful original woodwork still maintained throughout home. Home also features fully finished third floor, basement walls dry locked and floors painted, new windows, 2 car / two-way open garage (w/ heater), enclosed backyard with deck with patio table and chairs. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Top quality renovation work done here.



Olde Towne East is a neighborhood located in the historical Near East Side of Columbus, Ohio. It is one of Columbus' oldest neighborhoods. Nestled between Downtown, Bexley, Old Oaks Historic District and Driving Park.

