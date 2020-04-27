Amenities
329 East 12th Avenue Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom House Near OSU Available for Fall 2020 - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home near OSU Campus. Has a First Floor Bedroom, Bathroom, and Laundry Room, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom Upstairs, Front Porch, Central Heat and Air Conditioning, Full Basement with Recreation Room and Small Fenced Yard.
Tenant Pays All Utilities. Parking On Street Only
**Ready to Show Now for Fall 2020 Leasing**
Go to www.hardwickrentals.com for more information and qualification/criteria
Sorry No Pets or Section 8
