All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 329 East 12th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
329 East 12th Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

329 East 12th Avenue

329 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

329 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
329 East 12th Avenue Available 08/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom House Near OSU Available for Fall 2020 - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home near OSU Campus. Has a First Floor Bedroom, Bathroom, and Laundry Room, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom Upstairs, Front Porch, Central Heat and Air Conditioning, Full Basement with Recreation Room and Small Fenced Yard.

Tenant Pays All Utilities. Parking On Street Only

**Ready to Show Now for Fall 2020 Leasing**

Go to www.hardwickrentals.com for more information and qualification/criteria

Sorry No Pets or Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2005372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 East 12th Avenue have any available units?
329 East 12th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 East 12th Avenue have?
Some of 329 East 12th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 East 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
329 East 12th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 East 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 329 East 12th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 329 East 12th Avenue offer parking?
No, 329 East 12th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 329 East 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 East 12th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 East 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 329 East 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 329 East 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 329 East 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 329 East 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 East 12th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing