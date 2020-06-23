All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

3069 Rotunda Ct., N

3069 Rotunda Court North · No Longer Available
Location

3069 Rotunda Court North, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ABOUT
The perfect home for your family - especially if your family includes a small pet! A warm, inviting community that will meet the needs of you and your family. You and your small pet, will be very content in our spacious 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 baths double. 1147 SqFt

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Finished Basement
- Walk-in closet in two rooms
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Wood Flooring
- Carpet
- Walk-in Closet

OUTDOOR SPACE
- Patio
- Spacious yard

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
Dogs allowed: Breed restrictions apply, please contact a leasing professional for full policy details.

RENT
$850/mo or $800/mo with two year lease agreement

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!
YES Section 8!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. No Pitbulls or Pitbull mixes allowed!
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3069 Rotunda Ct., N have any available units?
3069 Rotunda Ct., N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3069 Rotunda Ct., N have?
Some of 3069 Rotunda Ct., N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3069 Rotunda Ct., N currently offering any rent specials?
3069 Rotunda Ct., N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3069 Rotunda Ct., N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3069 Rotunda Ct., N is pet friendly.
Does 3069 Rotunda Ct., N offer parking?
No, 3069 Rotunda Ct., N does not offer parking.
Does 3069 Rotunda Ct., N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3069 Rotunda Ct., N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3069 Rotunda Ct., N have a pool?
No, 3069 Rotunda Ct., N does not have a pool.
Does 3069 Rotunda Ct., N have accessible units?
No, 3069 Rotunda Ct., N does not have accessible units.
Does 3069 Rotunda Ct., N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3069 Rotunda Ct., N does not have units with dishwashers.
