Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

3056 Rotunda Ct., N

3056 Rotunda Court North · No Longer Available
Location

3056 Rotunda Court North, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
The perfect home for you, located Southeast Columbus, in the Glenbrook neighborhood. A warm, inviting community that will meet your needs. Spacious double with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1147 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Basement
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Wood Flooring
- New Carpet
-Freshly Painted

OUTDOOR SPACE
- Patio
- Spacious yard

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

RENT
- $900/MO

SECTION 8
-Yes

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. No Pitbulls or Pitbull mixes allowed!
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

