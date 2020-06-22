All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:37 PM

3023 Falcon Bridge Drive

3023 Falcon Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Falcon Bridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
This quaint multi-level home includes 3- bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms! Right when you walk through the door you are greeted with the first living area, which has a ton of natural lighting! There is also a ceiling fan to keep cool! The living area flows right into the back of the house where the eat-in-kitchen is located! There is a door connected to the kitchen that leads to the driveway. Where you an park multiple cars! Since this is a multi-level home there are stairs that lead to the lower level! There is use for extra storage connected to the carpeted living area as well along with a half bathroom! There is another room downstairs as well. It can be used a sitting room, office space, and or kids room. There are endless possibilities. Once you go back up to the main floor there are more stairs that lead to the upper level. There is the full bathroom! Right next to the bathroom is the huge master suite which has a ceiling fan! If you have children, pets or like to entertain there is a nice sized fenced in yard!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive have any available units?
3023 Falcon Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive have?
Some of 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Falcon Bridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Falcon Bridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
