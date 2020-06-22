3023 Falcon Bridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

This quaint multi-level home includes 3- bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms! Right when you walk through the door you are greeted with the first living area, which has a ton of natural lighting! There is also a ceiling fan to keep cool! The living area flows right into the back of the house where the eat-in-kitchen is located! There is a door connected to the kitchen that leads to the driveway. Where you an park multiple cars! Since this is a multi-level home there are stairs that lead to the lower level! There is use for extra storage connected to the carpeted living area as well along with a half bathroom! There is another room downstairs as well. It can be used a sitting room, office space, and or kids room. There are endless possibilities. Once you go back up to the main floor there are more stairs that lead to the upper level. There is the full bathroom! Right next to the bathroom is the huge master suite which has a ceiling fan! If you have children, pets or like to entertain there is a nice sized fenced in yard!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.