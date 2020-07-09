All apartments in Columbus
2907 High St Unit: 590-F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2907 High St Unit: 590-F

2907 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2907 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Rent: $699

Description: First impressions are everything! This 590 square foot unit offers a spacious foyer entryway. Contact us for a tour!
Amenities

Refreshing Swimming Pool
Spacious Fitness Center
Direct Access to Olentangy Bike Trail
Free Off Site Parking
24-7 Emergency Maintenance
Serene Views of Olentangy River & Ravine
On COTA Busline & Minutes from OSU
Resident Convenience Services
Garages Available
Cat Friendly
Parquet Hardwood Floors*
Eclectic Style with Timeless Kitchens*
Oversize floor plans with Large Bedrooms*
On-site Laundry*
Affordable Utility Budget*
Walking Distance to Grocery, Restaurants & Entertainment
Scenic Amenities - private park and spacious stone terrace
Furnished units available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

