All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2872 Liberty Bell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2872 Liberty Bell Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:48 PM

2872 Liberty Bell Lane

2872 Liberty Bell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Independence Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2872 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 Liberty Bell Lane have any available units?
2872 Liberty Bell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2872 Liberty Bell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Liberty Bell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Liberty Bell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2872 Liberty Bell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2872 Liberty Bell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2872 Liberty Bell Lane offers parking.
Does 2872 Liberty Bell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 Liberty Bell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Liberty Bell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2872 Liberty Bell Lane has a pool.
Does 2872 Liberty Bell Lane have accessible units?
No, 2872 Liberty Bell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Liberty Bell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2872 Liberty Bell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2872 Liberty Bell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2872 Liberty Bell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Library Park
383 Oak Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing