281 South Hampton Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

281 South Hampton Road

281 S Hampton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

281 S Hampton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213
Eastmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Accepting pets and Section 8 Vouchers.

Completely updated, 3 bedroom home with oversized 1-car garage, washer and dryer hookups and additional off street parking.

**If inquiring about the property, please include answers to the following questions
1. Have you ever been evicted? Will do not consider applicants who have been evicted in the last 2 years.
2. Have you or anyone moving in been charged with a crime? If so, what was the crime and how long ago?
3. Do you have a Section 8 voucher? If so, how much does it cover?
4. To qualify, applicants must bring home 3 times the rent amount. Can you show proof of this income?
5. Do you have any pets? (Pet fees are $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month per pet.)
6. When do you need to move? If preferable move-in date is in the next 10 days, what is the reason?
7. Have you driven by the property?
8. Do you understand that you must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000 and add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy?
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
Utilities not included in rent.
THIS PROPERTY OFFERED BY SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 South Hampton Road have any available units?
281 South Hampton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 South Hampton Road have?
Some of 281 South Hampton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 South Hampton Road currently offering any rent specials?
281 South Hampton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 South Hampton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 South Hampton Road is pet friendly.
Does 281 South Hampton Road offer parking?
Yes, 281 South Hampton Road offers parking.
Does 281 South Hampton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 South Hampton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 South Hampton Road have a pool?
No, 281 South Hampton Road does not have a pool.
Does 281 South Hampton Road have accessible units?
No, 281 South Hampton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 281 South Hampton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 South Hampton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
