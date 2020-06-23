28 Sherman Ave

Amenities

No other townhomes like this in Olde Towne East. Located behind a large historic Victorian home on corner of Sherman Ave and East Broad. These town homes have 3 off street parking spots. 1 car garage for each townhome. Central Air. Original hardwood floors. Large enclosed green space. Just minutes to John Glenn Airport, OSU East Hospital, Grant Hospital, Nationwide Children's hospital. Less than half mile to Trolley Barnes that are being restored, to be completed in 2019. Ride your bike to German Village, downtown activities. Central Air. Washer/Dryer in unit.

- Kitchen has been completely updated. New cabinets, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.

- Dining room has bay window.

- Living Room has fireplace with remote. Built in bookcases. Bay window. Closet for guest coats.

- Large one bedroom with decorative fireplace, closets on both sides of fireplace. Ceiling fans with remotes.

- 2nd Bedroom also has remote ceiling fan.

- Second floor Hall Closet.

- Bathroom renovated with tile around new tub - tile floor. New vanity with granite.



Tenant pays electric, water, trash gas



Small Dogs must be approved by owners, 25 lb max, $250 non- refundable pet fee, $25 per month in pet rent.



Tenant pays all utilities



