Columbus, OH
28 Sherman Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28 Sherman Ave

28 Sherman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

28 Sherman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No other townhomes like this in Olde Towne East. Located behind a large historic Victorian home on corner of Sherman Ave and East Broad. These town homes have 3 off street parking spots. 1 car garage for each townhome. Central Air. Original hardwood floors. Large enclosed green space. Just minutes to John Glenn Airport, OSU East Hospital, Grant Hospital, Nationwide Children's hospital. Less than half mile to Trolley Barnes that are being restored, to be completed in 2019. Ride your bike to German Village, downtown activities. Central Air. Washer/Dryer in unit.
- Kitchen has been completely updated. New cabinets, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
- Dining room has bay window.
- Living Room has fireplace with remote. Built in bookcases. Bay window. Closet for guest coats.
- Large one bedroom with decorative fireplace, closets on both sides of fireplace. Ceiling fans with remotes.
- 2nd Bedroom also has remote ceiling fan.
- Second floor Hall Closet.
- Bathroom renovated with tile around new tub - tile floor. New vanity with granite.

Tenant pays electric, water, trash gas

Small Dogs must be approved by owners, 25 lb max, $250 non- refundable pet fee, $25 per month in pet rent.

Tenant pays all utilities

(RLNE4508878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

