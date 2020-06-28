All apartments in Columbus
2755 Indianola Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

2755 Indianola Avenue

2755 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 11/01/19 Two Bedroom / Large Master / Smaller Second Bedroom or Office / Great Front Porch/ One bath / Hardwood Floors / Updated Kitchen with Marble Tile / Bath tub with separate Shower / washer & dryer / Eat-In Kitchen with Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal / Off-Street parking for two cars / Sits high above Indianola Ave. and adjacent to Glen Echo Ravine / Walking Distance to Giant Eagle and Lucky's Grocery / Near Brew Pubs and Restaurants / Available November 1 / No Pets Please / Quiet Neighbors

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

