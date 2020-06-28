Available 11/01/19 Two Bedroom / Large Master / Smaller Second Bedroom or Office / Great Front Porch/ One bath / Hardwood Floors / Updated Kitchen with Marble Tile / Bath tub with separate Shower / washer & dryer / Eat-In Kitchen with Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal / Off-Street parking for two cars / Sits high above Indianola Ave. and adjacent to Glen Echo Ravine / Walking Distance to Giant Eagle and Lucky's Grocery / Near Brew Pubs and Restaurants / Available November 1 / No Pets Please / Quiet Neighbors
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12581574
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5151242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2755 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2755 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 2755 Indianola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.