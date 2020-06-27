All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 271 East Barthman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
271 East Barthman Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

271 East Barthman Avenue

271 E Barthman Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

271 E Barthman Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath with unfinished basement, newly remodeled kitchen, off Street Park parking, first-floor laundry

Tenants responsibility to locate schools. Tenant pays utilities and must obtain renter's insurance. No Section 8 accepted.
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 East Barthman Avenue have any available units?
271 East Barthman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 271 East Barthman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
271 East Barthman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 East Barthman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 East Barthman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 271 East Barthman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 271 East Barthman Avenue offers parking.
Does 271 East Barthman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 East Barthman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 East Barthman Avenue have a pool?
No, 271 East Barthman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 271 East Barthman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 271 East Barthman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 271 East Barthman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 East Barthman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 271 East Barthman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 East Barthman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing