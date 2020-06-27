271 East Barthman Avenue

Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath with unfinished basement, newly remodeled kitchen, off Street Park parking, first-floor laundry
Tenants responsibility to locate schools. Tenant pays utilities and must obtain renter's insurance. No Section 8 accepted.
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM
RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.
NO prior evictions!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING
Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements
Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE