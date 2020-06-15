All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:43 PM

2641 Red Rock Boulevard

2641 Red Rock Boulevard · (614) 470-5065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2641 Red Rock Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt B · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 1st floor apartment. No steps. Has large living room, new kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and has nice plank flooring and fresh paint. Southwest Schools. Rents for 725 per month and 675 deposit for a 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income.Tenants pay electric and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Red Rock Boulevard have any available units?
2641 Red Rock Boulevard has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2641 Red Rock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Red Rock Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Red Rock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Red Rock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2641 Red Rock Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2641 Red Rock Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Red Rock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Red Rock Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Red Rock Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2641 Red Rock Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Red Rock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2641 Red Rock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Red Rock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Red Rock Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Red Rock Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Red Rock Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
