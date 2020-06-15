2641 Red Rock Boulevard

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 1st floor apartment. No steps. Has large living room, new kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and has nice plank flooring and fresh paint. Southwest Schools. Rents for 725 per month and 675 deposit for a 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income.Tenants pay electric and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.