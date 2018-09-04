All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2640 Findley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2640 Findley
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

2640 Findley

2640 Findley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2640 Findley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2640 Findley Ave. Available 07/01/20 Completely Renovated Single Family Home - A MUST SEE PROPERTY!

Single family house (near E. Hudson St./Findley Ave) in great neighborhood that has been completely renovated as of February 2019. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring. Brand new appliances; Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave & disposal.

All new up to code insulation, electrical/wiring, plumbing & heating. Basement includes washer/dryer. New furnace and air conditioning. Large backyard with cozy large front porch. 5 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Over 2200 sq. ft. Off street parking available. Schedule a showing now. Convienent to OSU, N.High St. & Clintonville. Move in June 16, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Findley have any available units?
2640 Findley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Findley have?
Some of 2640 Findley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Findley currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Findley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Findley pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Findley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2640 Findley offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Findley offers parking.
Does 2640 Findley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Findley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Findley have a pool?
No, 2640 Findley does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Findley have accessible units?
No, 2640 Findley does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Findley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Findley has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing