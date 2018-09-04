Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2640 Findley Ave. Available 07/01/20 Completely Renovated Single Family Home - A MUST SEE PROPERTY!



Single family house (near E. Hudson St./Findley Ave) in great neighborhood that has been completely renovated as of February 2019. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring. Brand new appliances; Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave & disposal.



All new up to code insulation, electrical/wiring, plumbing & heating. Basement includes washer/dryer. New furnace and air conditioning. Large backyard with cozy large front porch. 5 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Over 2200 sq. ft. Off street parking available. Schedule a showing now. Convienent to OSU, N.High St. & Clintonville. Move in June 16, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4768286)