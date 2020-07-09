All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
262 E 19th Ave
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

262 E 19th Ave

262 E 19th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

262 E 19th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
262 E 19th Ave Available 07/30/20 Huge House Just Off OSU North Campus! - This historic home is well located on a quiet section of 19th Avenue near Iuka Ravine. This home features a huge living room and dining room, large bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. All natural hardwood floors, kitchen, a large front porch, a private backyard, a full basement with washer/dryer hookups. There is a possible 6th bedroom on the 1st floor. Also, New central air and high efficiency furnace ceramic tile baths, crystal chandeliers, 2nd floor balcony, beautiful wood throughout, back patio, some fans and blinds, off-street parking.

OSU Campus

(RLNE2591368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 E 19th Ave have any available units?
262 E 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 E 19th Ave have?
Some of 262 E 19th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 E 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
262 E 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 E 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 E 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 262 E 19th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 262 E 19th Ave offers parking.
Does 262 E 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 E 19th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 E 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 262 E 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 262 E 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 262 E 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 262 E 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 E 19th Ave has units with dishwashers.

