Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

262 E 19th Ave Available 07/30/20 Huge House Just Off OSU North Campus! - This historic home is well located on a quiet section of 19th Avenue near Iuka Ravine. This home features a huge living room and dining room, large bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. All natural hardwood floors, kitchen, a large front porch, a private backyard, a full basement with washer/dryer hookups. There is a possible 6th bedroom on the 1st floor. Also, New central air and high efficiency furnace ceramic tile baths, crystal chandeliers, 2nd floor balcony, beautiful wood throughout, back patio, some fans and blinds, off-street parking.



OSU Campus



(RLNE2591368)