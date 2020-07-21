All apartments in Columbus
2603 Maybury Road

2603 Maybury Road
Location

2603 Maybury Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has some wonderful features including open concept kitchen,two car attached garage, nice sized backyard and more! Don't miss out on this home!

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 34or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Maybury Road have any available units?
2603 Maybury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2603 Maybury Road currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Maybury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Maybury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Maybury Road is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Maybury Road offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Maybury Road offers parking.
Does 2603 Maybury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Maybury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Maybury Road have a pool?
No, 2603 Maybury Road does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Maybury Road have accessible units?
No, 2603 Maybury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Maybury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Maybury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Maybury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Maybury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
