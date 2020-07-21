2603 Maybury Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has some wonderful features including open concept kitchen,two car attached garage, nice sized backyard and more! Don't miss out on this home!



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 34or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.