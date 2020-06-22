2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Updated Garden Apartment, for a showing call 614-420-2099 today!



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

*Pets under 25 pounds only. *Other restrictions may apply.



To Fill Out An Application*, Or View Our Other Properties Go To www.CoreRentalsOhio.com



*$30 non refundable application fee.



We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com