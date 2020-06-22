All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D

2595 Red Rock Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2595 Red Rock Blvd, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Updated Garden Apartment, for a showing call 614-420-2099 today!

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.
*Pets under 25 pounds only. *Other restrictions may apply.

To Fill Out An Application*, Or View Our Other Properties Go To www.CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D have any available units?
2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D have?
Some of 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D is pet friendly.
Does 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D offer parking?
No, 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D does not offer parking.
Does 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D have a pool?
No, 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D does not have a pool.
Does 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D have accessible units?
No, 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2595 Red Rock Boulevard - D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way
Columbus, OH 43204
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing