Columbus, OH
255 Galloway Ridge Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:02 PM

255 Galloway Ridge Drive

255 Galloway Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

255 Galloway Ridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43119
Galloway Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located close to I 70 and I 270. This home has lots of space with two living spaces on the first floor. There is an eat-in kitchen with an island. Southwestern City Schools. No cats please. Dogs 40 lbs. or under are considered for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Galloway Ridge Drive have any available units?
255 Galloway Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 255 Galloway Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
255 Galloway Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Galloway Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Galloway Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 255 Galloway Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 255 Galloway Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 255 Galloway Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Galloway Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Galloway Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 255 Galloway Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 255 Galloway Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 255 Galloway Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Galloway Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Galloway Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Galloway Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 Galloway Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
