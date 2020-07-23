Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2512 Nassau Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 8
2512 Nassau Drive
2512 Nassau Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2512 Nassau Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Eastland
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Condo Located in Kimberly Villas - Close to public transportation - 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2512 Nassau Drive have any available units?
2512 Nassau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2512 Nassau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Nassau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Nassau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Nassau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2512 Nassau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Nassau Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 Nassau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Nassau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Nassau Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Nassau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Nassau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Nassau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Nassau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Nassau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Nassau Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Nassau Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
