2491 Hoose Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom w/ loft rental home in Grove City!! - If space is what you are looking for...look no further. This beautiful 3+ bedroom , 2. 5 bath 2 Story home in Grove City has all the space you need. Truly a home to entertain in. The kitchen is large and inviting with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space and 2 pantries. There is a formal dining room as well as eat in space in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the family room which is excellent for entertaining. If you a looking for more entertainment space there is also a very large theater room on the first floor. Laundry is located on the first level and the upgraded washer and dryer are included. On the second level there are 3 large bedrooms and a huge loft that can be used as a 4th bedroom. There are wood floors on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a 2 car attached garage and a fenced in back yard.



-Hardwood floors on first level

-2 story entry way

- Formal dining room

- Family room and theater room

- Stainless steel appliances

- 2 pantries

- Full unfinished basement - great for storage

- Beautiful archways throughout

- Upgraded washer and dryer included

- Master suite with spa tub and walk in closet

- Loft that can be used as a 4th bedroom

- Two car garage

- Fenced in back yard.

- Close to major shopping, restaurants and convenient to highways



Pet Friendly



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



