Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2491 Hoose Drive

2491 Hoose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2491 Hoose Drive, Columbus, OH 43123
Windward Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
2491 Hoose Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom w/ loft rental home in Grove City!! - If space is what you are looking for...look no further. This beautiful 3+ bedroom , 2. 5 bath 2 Story home in Grove City has all the space you need. Truly a home to entertain in. The kitchen is large and inviting with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space and 2 pantries. There is a formal dining room as well as eat in space in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the family room which is excellent for entertaining. If you a looking for more entertainment space there is also a very large theater room on the first floor. Laundry is located on the first level and the upgraded washer and dryer are included. On the second level there are 3 large bedrooms and a huge loft that can be used as a 4th bedroom. There are wood floors on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a 2 car attached garage and a fenced in back yard.

Notable features:
-Hardwood floors on first level
-2 story entry way
- Formal dining room
- Family room and theater room
- Stainless steel appliances
- 2 pantries
- Full unfinished basement - great for storage
- Beautiful archways throughout
- Upgraded washer and dryer included
- Master suite with spa tub and walk in closet
- Loft that can be used as a 4th bedroom
- Two car garage
- Fenced in back yard.
- Close to major shopping, restaurants and convenient to highways

Pet Friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5806322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 Hoose Drive have any available units?
2491 Hoose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 Hoose Drive have?
Some of 2491 Hoose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 Hoose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2491 Hoose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 Hoose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2491 Hoose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2491 Hoose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2491 Hoose Drive offers parking.
Does 2491 Hoose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2491 Hoose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 Hoose Drive have a pool?
No, 2491 Hoose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2491 Hoose Drive have accessible units?
No, 2491 Hoose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 Hoose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2491 Hoose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
