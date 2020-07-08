All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2324 Ridgeway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2324 Ridgeway Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2324 Ridgeway Avenue

2324 Ridgeway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2324 Ridgeway Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219
St. Mary's

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Cute Two Bedroom Single Family Home - Wonderful two bedroom home with large bathroom and first floor laundry. Off street parking and fresh paint throughout. Call today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!

We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5725772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Ridgeway Avenue have any available units?
2324 Ridgeway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2324 Ridgeway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Ridgeway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Ridgeway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Ridgeway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Ridgeway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Ridgeway Avenue offers parking.
Does 2324 Ridgeway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Ridgeway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Ridgeway Avenue have a pool?
No, 2324 Ridgeway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Ridgeway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2324 Ridgeway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Ridgeway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Ridgeway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Ridgeway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Ridgeway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing