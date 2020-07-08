2324 Ridgeway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Cute Two Bedroom Single Family Home - Wonderful two bedroom home with large bathroom and first floor laundry. Off street parking and fresh paint throughout. Call today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!



We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.



$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



(RLNE5725772)