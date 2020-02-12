2302 Northtowne Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom home rental, with 2.5 bath located in the Northland Park subdivision. This home has an open floorplan with a loft overlooking the living room. Kitchen is large and features nice cabinets and a nice Island with plenty of lights. Property is on a slab and no basement and the laundry is on the entry level floor. Master bedroom is large with a cathedral ceiling nice master bath and a walk in closet . The back yard provides lots of green space for your outdoor activities. Nicely located home as it is close to lots of shopping and amenities.