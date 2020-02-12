All apartments in Columbus
2302 Northtowne Place
2302 Northtowne Place

2302 Northtowne Place · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Northtowne Place, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom home rental, with 2.5 bath located in the Northland Park subdivision. This home has an open floorplan with a loft overlooking the living room. Kitchen is large and features nice cabinets and a nice Island with plenty of lights. Property is on a slab and no basement and the laundry is on the entry level floor. Master bedroom is large with a cathedral ceiling nice master bath and a walk in closet . The back yard provides lots of green space for your outdoor activities. Nicely located home as it is close to lots of shopping and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Northtowne Place have any available units?
2302 Northtowne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Northtowne Place have?
Some of 2302 Northtowne Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Northtowne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Northtowne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Northtowne Place pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Northtowne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2302 Northtowne Place offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Northtowne Place offers parking.
Does 2302 Northtowne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Northtowne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Northtowne Place have a pool?
No, 2302 Northtowne Place does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Northtowne Place have accessible units?
No, 2302 Northtowne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Northtowne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Northtowne Place has units with dishwashers.
