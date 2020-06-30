2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!!!! Special #1 Rent $700 with $700 Deposit or Special #2 Rent $775 with NO DEPOSIT!!!



Must Qualify for special:

No Evictions in past 10 years

No rental collections

No Felonies

3X's monthly income

Good Rental References



2 bedroom townhome, 1.5 bathrooms, basement, washer/dryer hookup, private patio, and onsite laundry facility.

Find your new home at Forest Creek. Our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding the perfect apartment. This community offers a selection of featured amenities. Some of these include: convenient on-site parking options, on-site laundry, high-speed internet access all in a park-like setting. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.