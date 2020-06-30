All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive

2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH 43223
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!!!! Special #1 Rent $700 with $700 Deposit or Special #2 Rent $775 with NO DEPOSIT!!!

Must Qualify for special:
No Evictions in past 10 years
No rental collections
No Felonies
3X's monthly income
Good Rental References

2 bedroom townhome, 1.5 bathrooms, basement, washer/dryer hookup, private patio, and onsite laundry facility.
Find your new home at Forest Creek. Our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding the perfect apartment. This community offers a selection of featured amenities. Some of these include: convenient on-site parking options, on-site laundry, high-speed internet access all in a park-like setting. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have any available units?
2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have?
Some of 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2282 Forest Creek Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.

