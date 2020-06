Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Beautiful third floor condo in Dublin Schools. This condo features open floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, brand new flooring through out, balcony, secured entrance and much more! Located right next to the pool and tennis courts! Minutes away from shopping, dinning and entertainment. Easy access to S.R 315 and I 270. Easy to see!



(RLNE3952345)