Columbus, OH
2193 Rustic Ledge Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 2:14 PM

2193 Rustic Ledge Drive

2193 Rustic Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2193 Rustic Ledge Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Bridgeview

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a large Two Bedroom home with an open floor plan. The large Living Room has vaulted ceilings the continue into the Kitchen. With the appliances included and wrap around counter space it is ideal for entertaining. Two bedrooms, first floor laundry, a walk through bathroom, and two car garage complete this home.

This home has no stairs or basement.

View 3D Tour now: https://livetour.istaging.com/705ae3ea-3b28-4e76-93eb-28779b92934d

Schedule an in person appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive have any available units?
2193 Rustic Ledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2193 Rustic Ledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive offers parking.
Does 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive have a pool?
No, 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2193 Rustic Ledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
