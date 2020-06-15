219 Morse Rd.

Amenities

**2-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath home with a 2-car garage in Beechwold! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, living room, completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, ceiling fan, and eat-in area), large partially finished basement for a rec room or entertaining, and washer/dryer hook up. This extremely convenient location is very close to High Street and Graceland Shopping Center, bus line, and just minutes from route 315 and I-71. You'll also enjoy having complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call today for more information! This home won't last long!



