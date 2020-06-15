All apartments in Columbus
219 Morse Rd.
219 Morse Rd.

219 Morse Road · (614) 207-4681
219 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43214
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 Morse Rd. · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**2-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a 2-bedroom/1-bath home with a 2-car garage in Beechwold! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, living room, completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, ceiling fan, and eat-in area), large partially finished basement for a rec room or entertaining, and washer/dryer hook up. This extremely convenient location is very close to High Street and Graceland Shopping Center, bus line, and just minutes from route 315 and I-71. You'll also enjoy having complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call today for more information! This home won't last long!

(RLNE4505330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Morse Rd. have any available units?
219 Morse Rd. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Morse Rd. have?
Some of 219 Morse Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Morse Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
219 Morse Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Morse Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Morse Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 219 Morse Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 219 Morse Rd. does offer parking.
Does 219 Morse Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Morse Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Morse Rd. have a pool?
No, 219 Morse Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 219 Morse Rd. have accessible units?
No, 219 Morse Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Morse Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Morse Rd. has units with dishwashers.
