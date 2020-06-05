Amenities

2188 Indiana Avenue Available 08/15/21 6 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 2188 Indiana Avenue is a charming 6 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathroom home at an excellent location. With an array of renovations, huge bedrooms, central A/C, a gracious amount of live in space, 2188 Indiana is a top-tier choice for any student. If you are a group of 6 or 7 and are looking for a GREAT home at a GREAT location, you should absolutely take the time to tour!



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4360



No Pets Allowed



