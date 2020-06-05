All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2188 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2188 Indiana Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2188 Indiana Avenue

2188 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2188 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2188 Indiana Avenue Available 08/15/21 6 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 2188 Indiana Avenue is a charming 6 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathroom home at an excellent location. With an array of renovations, huge bedrooms, central A/C, a gracious amount of live in space, 2188 Indiana is a top-tier choice for any student. If you are a group of 6 or 7 and are looking for a GREAT home at a GREAT location, you should absolutely take the time to tour!

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4360

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2188 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
2188 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2188 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 2188 Indiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2188 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2188 Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2188 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2188 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2188 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 2188 Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2188 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2188 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2188 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2188 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2188 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2188 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2188 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2188 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing