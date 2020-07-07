All apartments in Columbus
2177 Indiana Avenue

2177 Indiana Avenue
Location

2177 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Old North Columbus

Amenities

2177 Indiana Avenue Available 08/15/21 4 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 2177 Indiana Avenue is a great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom campus home at a great location! Hardwood flooring runs throughout the first floor opening up to a renovated kitchen with all major appliances and plenty of cabinet space. All four bedrooms are well sized and the home offers plenty of live-in space for groups of 4 or even 5! With central A / C, off street parking, and a great deck on the front and back of the home, 2177 Indiana Avenue is an excellent campus home for any college student group looking for a great living experience!

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4357

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

