All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2153 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2153 Indiana Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2153 Indiana Avenue

2153 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2153 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2153 Indiana Avenue Available 08/15/21 4 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 2153 Indiana Avenue is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful home with decorative live-in space and a gorgeous kitchen remodel. The kitchen features granite counter tops, modern and expansive cabinetry, and plenty of cooking space for cooks and chefs of all talent levels! With central A / C, off street parking, renovations extending to both bathrooms, and a beautiful deck out back, 2153 Indiana Avenue is a home that is well loved by any resident looking for a great spot on campus!

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4356

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
2153 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 2153 Indiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2153 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2153 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2153 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2153 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2153 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2153 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2153 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2153 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2153 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing