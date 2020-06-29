All apartments in Columbus
2 1/2 Clark Place
2 1/2 Clark Place

2 1/2 Clark Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2 1/2 Clark Pl, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One of a kind loft style condo located on the corner of High St. & Clark PL over looking the Short North ~ available for rent or for sale. Stunning views of the downtown & ample natural light from the unit's 11 windows. In the mornings, the unit is bathed in sunlight. In the evenings you'll enjoy the glow of the Short North Archway lights. You can walk to everything: bard, restaurants, grocery & more. With easy access to public transit, you could truly take advantage of vehicle free life style. This condo offers a combination of charm & style, w/ an open concept, high ceils, exposed brick, & hardwood flooring, plus smart home features, & updated kitchen. It also has an office nook, large closets & other unique storage options. The superior layout & views set it far above any others nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 1/2 Clark Place have any available units?
2 1/2 Clark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 1/2 Clark Place have?
Some of 2 1/2 Clark Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 1/2 Clark Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 1/2 Clark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 1/2 Clark Place pet-friendly?
No, 2 1/2 Clark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2 1/2 Clark Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 1/2 Clark Place offers parking.
Does 2 1/2 Clark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 1/2 Clark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 1/2 Clark Place have a pool?
No, 2 1/2 Clark Place does not have a pool.
Does 2 1/2 Clark Place have accessible units?
No, 2 1/2 Clark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2 1/2 Clark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 1/2 Clark Place has units with dishwashers.

