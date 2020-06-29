2 1/2 Clark Place

Amenities

One of a kind loft style condo located on the corner of High St. & Clark PL over looking the Short North ~ available for rent or for sale. Stunning views of the downtown & ample natural light from the unit's 11 windows. In the mornings, the unit is bathed in sunlight. In the evenings you'll enjoy the glow of the Short North Archway lights. You can walk to everything: bard, restaurants, grocery & more. With easy access to public transit, you could truly take advantage of vehicle free life style. This condo offers a combination of charm & style, w/ an open concept, high ceils, exposed brick, & hardwood flooring, plus smart home features, & updated kitchen. It also has an office nook, large closets & other unique storage options. The superior layout & views set it far above any others nearby.