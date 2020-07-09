All apartments in Columbus
1980 Indianola
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1980 Indianola

1980 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1980 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1980 Indianola Available 08/01/20 Large 7 Bedroom House Just East of High St. and OSU Campus - This spacious and beautiful house is located on Indianola just minutes from High St and OSU's campus. With seven large bedrooms, you'll have room for you and all of your friends to live together. The front porch is great for socializing or just relaxing after a long day at school. Also, the house comes with a free washer and dryer! Be sure to act fast because this house will rent really quickly!

(RLNE1857073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 Indianola have any available units?
1980 Indianola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 Indianola have?
Some of 1980 Indianola's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 Indianola currently offering any rent specials?
1980 Indianola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 Indianola pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 Indianola is pet friendly.
Does 1980 Indianola offer parking?
Yes, 1980 Indianola offers parking.
Does 1980 Indianola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 Indianola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 Indianola have a pool?
No, 1980 Indianola does not have a pool.
Does 1980 Indianola have accessible units?
No, 1980 Indianola does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 Indianola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 Indianola has units with dishwashers.

