Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1980 Indianola Available 08/01/20 Large 7 Bedroom House Just East of High St. and OSU Campus - This spacious and beautiful house is located on Indianola just minutes from High St and OSU's campus. With seven large bedrooms, you'll have room for you and all of your friends to live together. The front porch is great for socializing or just relaxing after a long day at school. Also, the house comes with a free washer and dryer! Be sure to act fast because this house will rent really quickly!



(RLNE1857073)