Last updated October 4 2019

1973 N 4th

1973 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1973 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1973 N 4th St Available 07/23/20 OSU 6 BR! Available for Fall! Beautifully Renovated! Call Now! - This single family house located near the corner of 19th Ave was fully renovated with refinished hardwood floors, all new Kitchen with Granite, Stainless, New maple cabinets, built in Micro wave, New High efficient furnace, re-poured basement floor, glass blocked basement window, new front porch, new windows, new Washer/Dryer, ceiling fans, blinds, yet it has plenty of charm with original early 1900s woodwork and doors. The 2 full baths have been updated with new tubs, granite tiles, ceramic and vanities. !

(RLNE1857185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 N 4th have any available units?
1973 N 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1973 N 4th have?
Some of 1973 N 4th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 N 4th currently offering any rent specials?
1973 N 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 N 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 N 4th is pet friendly.
Does 1973 N 4th offer parking?
Yes, 1973 N 4th offers parking.
Does 1973 N 4th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1973 N 4th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 N 4th have a pool?
No, 1973 N 4th does not have a pool.
Does 1973 N 4th have accessible units?
No, 1973 N 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 N 4th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1973 N 4th has units with dishwashers.

