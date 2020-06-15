Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1973 N 4th St Available 07/23/20 OSU 6 BR! Available for Fall! Beautifully Renovated! Call Now! - This single family house located near the corner of 19th Ave was fully renovated with refinished hardwood floors, all new Kitchen with Granite, Stainless, New maple cabinets, built in Micro wave, New High efficient furnace, re-poured basement floor, glass blocked basement window, new front porch, new windows, new Washer/Dryer, ceiling fans, blinds, yet it has plenty of charm with original early 1900s woodwork and doors. The 2 full baths have been updated with new tubs, granite tiles, ceramic and vanities. !



(RLNE1857185)