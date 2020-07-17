All apartments in Columbus
1957 South Washington Avenue
1957 South Washington Avenue

1957 Washington Avenue · (614) 300-6070
Location

1957 Washington Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 2 bedrooms and 1 baths duplex home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Close to German Village, Merion Village, and the Parsons Corridor! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 South Washington Avenue have any available units?
1957 South Washington Avenue has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 South Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1957 South Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 South Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1957 South Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 South Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1957 South Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1957 South Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1957 South Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1957 South Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 South Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 South Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1957 South Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1957 South Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1957 South Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 South Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 South Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
