All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 194 E. 12th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
194 E. 12th Ave.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

194 E. 12th Ave.

194 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

194 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
194 E. 12th Ave. Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4665058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have any available units?
194 E. 12th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 194 E. 12th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
194 E. 12th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 E. 12th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. offer parking?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have a pool?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing