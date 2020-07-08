Rent Calculator
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
194 E. 12th Ave.
194 East Twelfth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
194 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
194 E. 12th Ave. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665058)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have any available units?
194 E. 12th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 194 E. 12th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
194 E. 12th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 E. 12th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. offer parking?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have a pool?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 E. 12th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
