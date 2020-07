Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1929 Summit St Available 08/01/20 Huge 10 Bedroom house on Summit between 17th and 18th! - This huge house has it all! Located between 17th and 18th Ave. on a huge shaded lot this three story home has every amenity you need. No small rooms here! The features include modern appliances, central air conditioning

, washer and dryer, updated windows, ceiling fans, dishwasher, ceramic tiled kitchens and three full baths, ceiling fans and refinished hardwood floors.



(RLNE1856656)