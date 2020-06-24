All apartments in Columbus
1852 Hillandale Avenue
1852 Hillandale Avenue

Location

1852 Hillandale Avenue, Columbus, OH 43229
Northgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Romanelli & Hughes home with solid vintage features!

This side opens up to the Living Room where to the left you can access the two bedrooms and full bathroom or to the right to enter the kitchen area. Here you can take the stairs down to the basement where the washer and dryer hookups are located, or over to the side for the Formal Dining Room, or access the fenced-in backyard through the back door. Back in the kitchen area there is a well kept vintage oven, tile, and unique cabinets with built-in features!

A Virtual Tour is now available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hPXyNXPvzb5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 Hillandale Avenue have any available units?
1852 Hillandale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1852 Hillandale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1852 Hillandale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 Hillandale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1852 Hillandale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1852 Hillandale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1852 Hillandale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1852 Hillandale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 Hillandale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 Hillandale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1852 Hillandale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1852 Hillandale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1852 Hillandale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 Hillandale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1852 Hillandale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1852 Hillandale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1852 Hillandale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
