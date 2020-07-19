1827 Marston Road

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 1 Bth Cape Cod Home Rental. Call 614-361-3919

Fridge/Stove Included, A/C, Finished Attic, Full Basement, Detached Garage



Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

No section 8 Accepted.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.