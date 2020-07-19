All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1827 Marston Road

1827 Marston Road · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Marston Road, Columbus, OH 43219
Woodland Holt

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 1 Bth Cape Cod Home Rental. Call 614-361-3919
Fridge/Stove Included, A/C, Finished Attic, Full Basement, Detached Garage

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Marston Road have any available units?
1827 Marston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Marston Road have?
Some of 1827 Marston Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Marston Road currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Marston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Marston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Marston Road is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Marston Road offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Marston Road offers parking.
Does 1827 Marston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Marston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Marston Road have a pool?
No, 1827 Marston Road does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Marston Road have accessible units?
No, 1827 Marston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Marston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Marston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
