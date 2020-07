Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. THIS ONE IS ALL READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY...FEATURING A LARGE CORNER LOT, DETACHED GARAGE, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, YOU WILL FIND THIS A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.



(RLNE4511708)