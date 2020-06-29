All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1822 Aggie Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1822 Aggie Court
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:35 PM

1822 Aggie Court

1822 Aggie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1822 Aggie Court, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Aggie Court have any available units?
1822 Aggie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1822 Aggie Court currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Aggie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Aggie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Aggie Court is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Aggie Court offer parking?
No, 1822 Aggie Court does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Aggie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Aggie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Aggie Court have a pool?
No, 1822 Aggie Court does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Aggie Court have accessible units?
No, 1822 Aggie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Aggie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Aggie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Aggie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Aggie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing