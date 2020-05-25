All apartments in Columbus
1804 Wyton Court

1804 Wyton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Wyton Court, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
For rent is this 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath home with 1344 SF in Columbus, Ohio! Right when you walk in you are greeted with the first living area. The kitchen is an eat in kitchen and has a good amount of counter space! There is a lower level as well which is where the utility closet and second living area is! This home will go fast!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Wyton Court have any available units?
1804 Wyton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1804 Wyton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Wyton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Wyton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Wyton Court is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Wyton Court offer parking?
No, 1804 Wyton Court does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Wyton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Wyton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Wyton Court have a pool?
No, 1804 Wyton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Wyton Court have accessible units?
No, 1804 Wyton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Wyton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Wyton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Wyton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Wyton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

